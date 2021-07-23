Newsom and Jenner are not participating in the first GOP recall debate in California.

Five Republicans seeking to topple California Governor Gavin Newsom in next month’s recall election have agreed to debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda.

According to a news statement published by The Richard Nixon Foundation, which is hosting the debate, it will begin at 6 p.m. local time on August 4 and will run 90 minutes.

Hugh Hewitt, the foundation’s president, will moderate the discussion. Former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, as well as KTTV anchors Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson, will be on the panel. Voters will be able to watch the debate on television, which will be carried by KTTV, according to debate organizers.

According to the foundation, Hewitt and the three panelists will choose which questions to ask but will not disclose those questions with the contestants before the debate.

The candidates are businessman John Cox, radio broadcaster Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, state lawmaker Kevin Kiley, and former U.S. Representative Doug Ose. They are among 46 candidates on the California secretary of state’s certified list of people who are eligible to run in the recall election on September 14th.

The debate participants were picked “by employing the Richard Nixon Foundation’s unique internal parameters that the Foundation has used to choose speakers and debate participants at the Nixon Library for more than 30 years,” according to debate organizers.

On August 22, the foundation aims to conduct another debate for recall candidates. The same candidates have been invited to the second discussion, according to the organizers.

Caitlyn Jenner, the reality TV star and former Olympian who announced her gubernatorial campaign this spring, was asked to participate in the debate but will be unable to do so, according to the debate organizers.

Jenner recently traveled to Australia for a work-related filming commitment and got backlash for doing so when the coronavirus pandemic was still occurring. Her travel pattern has also sparked concern about the status of her campaign, despite her claims that it is “in full swing.”

“I am following through on a work pledge I made before even deciding to run for governor. There isn’t a single pause throughout this. This is a condensed version of the information.