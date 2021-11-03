Newsmax and OAN are accused of running a ‘disinformation campaign’ in the 2020 election.

Smartmatic filed defamation lawsuits against Newsmax Media and One America News Network (OAN) on Wednesday, alleging that they ran “disinformation campaigns” after the 2020 election that harmed the voting system manufacturer.

The complaints were filed a year to the day after last year’s election, on Wednesday. According to court documents provided to The Washington Newsday by Smartmatic, the claim against Newsmax was filed in the Superior Court of Delaware, while the suit against OAN was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

In a news statement issued on Wednesday, Smartmatic said that in the run-up to the 2020 election, conservative platforms “knowingly and purposefully” broadcast “a continuous stream of falsehoods.”

One of the “falsehoods” published by Newsmax and OAN, according to Smartmatic, was that the company modified votes to tilt the election results in President Joe Biden’s favor “despite knowing it was not true.” According to Smartmatic, the alleged actions “harmed Smartmatic and had a negative impact on the company’s business.”

One of the "falsehoods" published by Newsmax and OAN, according to Smartmatic, was that the company modified votes to tilt the election results in President Joe Biden's favor "despite knowing it was not true." According to Smartmatic, the alleged actions "harmed Smartmatic and had a negative impact on the company's business."

In the release, Smartmatic attorney J. Erik Connolly stated, "Despite claims to provide viewers with honest, unbiased reporting, these outlets victimized Smartmatic by spreading false information about the company following last year's election, all in their efforts to increase viewership and revenue."

While Smartmatic only provided voting technology to one county in California for the 2020 election, the business asserted that Newsmax and OAN’s alleged conduct had a “global impact” that “cannot be emphasized,” according to CEO Antonio Mugica.

When contacted for comment, Newsmax Media stated it had not yet read Smartmatic’s lawsuit in a statement provided with The Washington Newsday.

"While Newsmax has yet to receive or examine the Smartmatic file, Newsmax has accurately reported on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the President, his advisors, and members of Congress, as well as reporting on Smartmatic's defense claims," the statement added. "Smartmatic's action against Newsmax today is an obvious attempt to stifle free press rights."