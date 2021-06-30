Newly discovered tunnels beneath the beach fuel rescuers’ hopes of finding survivors.

There have been no signs of life at the collapsed Florida condominium building, but a recently discovered tunnel gives Colonel Golan Vach, the commander of an Israeli search and rescue force, optimism that at least one survivor may have been rescued.

More than a hundred people are still missing a week after Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, fell, and the death toll has only risen.

The densely packed rubble has made searching difficult, and time is one of the most important aspects in a rescue mission’s success. Every day that passes reduces the chances of someone being discovered alive.

While the prospects of rescuers finding lives are “very slim,” Vach told This website that his optimism can alter in a “matter of seconds.” Rescuers discovered a new tunnel on Wednesday afternoon, which Vach described as a “large one” capable of supporting a human’s life. Firefighters had climbed into the tunnel and were crawling through it, hoping to find someone.

“I believe that practically everyone inside is dead, but the tunnels that I’m referring to allow us to hope for the small chance of success that we might have right now,” Vach added.

Israel has sent military personnel to disasters all over the world in the past, assisting local authorities in locating survivors. Vach and his colleagues were at the airport, suitcases in hand, headed for Florida, within three hours of receiving the call that they would assist with search and rescue efforts.

The colonel told This website that they’ve been there since Sunday, three days after the collapse, and have observed “no evidence of life” in the form of people yelling or beating on objects from beneath the wreckage.

On Tuesday night, four more bodies were recovered, bringing the total death toll to 16, with 147 people still missing. Hilda Noriega, the mother of Carlos Noriega, the North Bay Village Police Department’s chief, was among those discovered.

The close proximity of the building’s floors is working against the rescue operation. When it fell, it left a dense smear of debris that rendered much of the site inaccessible to first responders, if they could find it at all. This is a condensed version of the information.