Newly arrived migrant families’ asylum cases will be heard within 300 days, according to the Biden administration.

The Biden administration unveiled a new strategy on Friday to expedite family separation cases at the US-Mexico border in immigration court, with judges reaching a decision within 300 days after the initial hearing.

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security said that expedited immigration court dockets would be formed in ten locations, including New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, and El Paso, Texas, in a statement.

The news comes less than two weeks after the Biden administration announced that it was eliminating the Trump administration’s pandemic-related limits on asylum seekers, which were put in place in March 2020. Citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador were routinely deported to Mexico within two hours of their arrival, with no time to seek humanitarian protection.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated, “The goal of the Department of Justice’s immigration courts is to decide the cases that come before them expeditiously and equitably.” “This new initiative for some recently arrived families will assist in achieving that crucial goal.”

The strategy, unveiled on Friday, would prioritize families currently at the border over other cases in immigration court, which now has 1.3 million cases pending.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It isn’t the first time that US officials have attempted to speed up the immigration cases of families who have arrived at the southwest border. The Trump administration previously established a docket to expedite the resolution of these cases in immigration courts, which are infamously backlogged and often take years to complete.

Unaccompanied children were exempted by Biden, but practically every adult, as well as one out of every three migrants who enter in families, are still subject to them. Last week, the administration took steps to relax the regulations, agreeing to allow up to 250 people a day to request asylum in the United States through border crossings.

In April, the Border Patrol had more than 170,000 interactions, the largest number since March 2001, with 50,000 of them involving families traveling together. Many are repeat offenders because being expelled has no legal ramifications.

“Families who are placed in immigration procedures at the border should have their cases decided in an orderly, efficient, and fair manner,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated. This is a condensed version of the information.