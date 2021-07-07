New York’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ Parade is being boycotted by fire and corrections unions, with the slogan ‘Treat Us Right!’

Firefighters, prison officers, and EMT unions in New York are protesting the city’s Hometown Heroes parade.

The parade, which began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday along the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan, is being held to honor those who helped New York cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

“This commemoration will pay tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to keep New Yorkers safe in the face of adversity and enormous obstacles. Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement last week, “I can’t wait to rejoice alongside them.”

Several unions representing the city’s first responders, meanwhile, are demanding more than a ticker tape parade.

The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association (COBA) wrote an open letter to de Blasio, claiming that throughout the health crisis, its members were “treated as expendable.”

Please check page 19 of today’s NY POST for our open letter to Mayor de Blasio. We’re not going to any of your photo shoots! If you consider us heroes, then treat us with respect! Stop with the triple tours! pic.twitter.com/5E1UjUETIT #essentialnotexpendable

July 7, 2021 — COBA (@NYCCOBA1)

COBA President Benny Boscio Jr. commented, “I want all New Yorkers to know that far too many of our epidemic heroes are no longer with us today because of the Department of Correction’s poor mismanagement and sheer carelessness.” “Over 1,700 Correction Officers were infected with COVID-19, and nine of them died as a result of the disease.”

Officers were not given masks, PPE, or testing at the onset of the pandemic, according to Boscio. He claimed that if an employee tested positive for COVID-19, they were not allowed to receive sick leave benefits.

Triple shifts and poor ventilation in facilities during the summer months, according to the union president, are examples of “atrocious working conditions” that haven’t been entirely addressed.

In reference to the procession, Boscio commented, “You sure as heck won’t see us in a photo op.”

According to the New York Daily News, the Uniformed Firefighters Association likewise advised its members to skip the parade.

“Our members continue to put their lives in danger every day by exposing themselves to COVID-related illnesses,” stated the telegram, which was signed by union president Andrew Ansbro.

The heroes will be boycotted by Local 2507, a union that represents EMTs, paramedics, and fire inspectors, according to CBS2.