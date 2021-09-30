New Yorkers imitate ‘Friends’ by taking a three-seater sofa to save a $350 delivery fee by taking the subway.

In a scenario straight out of Friends, frugal New Yorkers opted to transport a three-seater sofa on the subway to avoid a $350 delivery cost.

Four friends didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars to relocate the grey couch that could seat all of them, so they chose to do it the old-fashioned way: with elbow grease.

Jonah’s TikTok account, @mayor of whovillle, posted a video of three men and one woman moving the cumbersome furniture across town.

The amusing video is a fantastic parody of the Friends episode “The One With the Cop,” which aired in season five.

Characters David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Jennifer Aniston play Ross, Chandler, and Rachel, who struggle to lug a couch three blocks.

Ross is also attempting to dodge the delivery fee, but as the trio tries to get it into the flat, it becomes caught in the stairwell, prompting the now-iconic word “pivot.”

Jonah’s video shows them walking it down Manhattan’s Beekman Street before delicately taking it down the subway stairs.

They jumped on the 6 service, which runs from Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall to Pelham Bay Park, though it’s unclear how far they moved it.

Inside the station, comical visuals show them dragging it through the ticket area and down additional stairs before dragging it into the train.

They playfully recorded themselves sitting on the sofa instead of the harsh, plastic seats once inside the carriage.

@mayor of whovilllethanks, but we’ll skip the $350 delivery fee because we did it for 2.75 #diy #nyc #subway #funny #comedy #moving #budget #couch

Fortunately, they were able to utilize the emergency escape at their destination, and as they returned to the streets, one of the group warned, “We’re walking right into a garbage can.”

The second problem arose when they attempted to move the couch inside the flat, which would not fit through the entryway.

“Hope our landlord doesn’t come,” one of the guys adds as he removes the frame. It’s not going to work.”

Finally, after much heaving and shoving, they are able to bring the couch inside the flat and begin filming. This is a condensed version of the information.