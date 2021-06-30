New Yorkers are being asked to turn off their lights to avoid power outages in the sweltering heat.

Residents of New York City were encouraged to reduce their electricity usage on Wednesday to avoid power disruptions during the scorching heat.

“We’re in the midst of a heat wave, and we need people to act quickly,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Our electric grid is currently under severe stress as a result of the extreme heat we are experiencing today.”

“We have a big challenge on our hands,” De Blasio concluded. So here’s the word to all New Yorkers: minimize your use of electricity in your home or business as soon as possible. This is a serious situation.

De Blasio also urged New Yorkers to turn off their air conditioners and turn off machines that consume a lot of electricity, including as washers, dryers, and microwaves.

During the news conference, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani discussed some of the local power outages that have happened as a result of the excessive heat. Around 1,700 people in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, were without power due to a power outage, he added.

Scrivani said, “Con Edison and the emergency management team are out there aiding the neighborhood,” adding that the company is distributing dry ice and an MTA bus is being used as a “mobile cooling center.”

Scrivani also expressed his hope that the mayor’s message will motivate households to reduce their energy consumption in order to avoid “any big disruptions.”

“This is a pretty enormous burden that this level of heat is putting on all electric systems for this many days,” De Blasio said at the end of the press conference. We all need to take action right now, therefore I’m urging every New Yorker to join me. Turn off anything that isn’t in use right now. Any electricity that you can turn off, turn off. Put your air conditioning at a warmer temperature. It may not be as comfortable, but it’s going to help us avoid a power outage.”

The calls for New Yorkers to limit their electricity use comes as the city faces a wave of blistering heat, with record-breaking temperatures recorded in several areas.

The National Weather Service in New York City issued a heat advisory and said that the city and surrounding areas could see temperatures of