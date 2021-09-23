New York will ensure that delivery workers have access to restrooms and that tipping policies are transparent.

The New York City Council is set to introduce legislation on Thursday that will improve working conditions and remuneration for employees who deliver meals through app-based businesses like UberEats and Doordash.

According to The City, Los Deliveristas Unidos, a “labor union of immigrant delivery couriers who kept New Yorkers fed during the pandemic,” was responsible for increasing awareness of the harsh working conditions.

The bill is considered to be the first in the United States to establish basic work standards for those who work for food delivery apps.

Restaurant owners would be required to allow delivery employees to use their restrooms under the proposed legislation. According to The New York Times, Manhattan councilwoman Carlina Rivera overheard that some employees were unable to use a restroom for hours and that others were charged money to use the restaurant restrooms. As a result, Rivera became a co-sponsor of the restroom bill.

Employees would also be able to set limitations for where they are and are not allowed to travel. They can say, for example, that they do not wish to travel a specific distance. This is especially crucial because delivery employees are frequently assaulted and have their E-Bikes stolen.

Staff will not be compelled to pay fees in order to get their salary as a result of the new legislation. Apps must display their gratuity practices, and delivery employees will not be charged for insulated food bags (which can cost up to $50).

According to Jos Ramirez, a member of Los Deliversitas Unidos, he had to pay for his own bike, delivery rucksack, and telephone.

“Sometimes people come up to me after I deliver their package and say they’re sorry they can’t tip me,” he continues, highlighting the financial constraints he and other workers face.

“These are disenfranchised employees who have been for a long time. Rivera told the New York Times, “They come from traditionally marginalized and low-income regions of our city.” “A national and worldwide pandemic, as well as waist-deep flooding, were required to draw attention to their plight.”

Sergio Ajche, one of the leaders of Los Deliveristas Unidos, told The City that he is “feeling “glad and hopeful” about the bills’ likely ratification.

