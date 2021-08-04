New York Senate could begin Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment trial “within weeks,” according to a state senator.

Following a report released Tuesday by the state’s attorney general that revealed the governor sexually assaulted at least 11 women, the New York Senate might launch an impeachment trial for Governor Andrew Cuomo “in weeks,” according to a state Senator.

Cuomo has refuted the report’s conclusions, and the state Assembly has called a virtual meeting to discuss whether to impeach him or see if he will resign in the face of widespread calls for his resignation, including one from Vice President Joe Biden.

“It could happen very quickly,” Democrat Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris told the Associated Press if the Assembly votes to impeach Cuomo.

“If and when the impeachment articles are delivered over, we’ll be ready to go,” Gianaris added.

To impeach Cuomo, the Assembly will need at least 76 votes from its 150 members to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Meanwhile, he intends to seek re-election to a fourth term as governor in 2022.

Cuomo denied making any unwanted sexual advances and said the conclusions were inaccurate. However, as political pressure mounted, the possibility of criminal charges being brought against the third-term Democratic governor loomed.

District attorneys in Manhattan, Westchester County, and Albany, the state capital, have requested investigative papers from the investigation conducted by Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James.

The Assembly Democrats, who control the chamber, debated for hours Tuesday whether to impeach Cuomo now, wait to see if he resigns, or give the Assembly Judiciary Committee time to finish its investigation into everything from sexual misconduct to the Cuomo administration’s months-long obfuscation of the total number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19.

For months, Gianaris added, the chamber has been preparing for an impeachment trial.

There are 106 Democrats, 43 Republicans, and one Independent in the Assembly.

According to a tally obtained by The Associated Press, at least two dozen Assembly Democrats advocated for impeachment in public speeches released Tuesday. Some members of the Assembly believe Cuomo should be impeached right now, while others believe he should be impeached if he does not resign.

Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, was pushed by Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay to call an emergency special session to vote on impeachment.