New York requires proof of vaccination for indoor venues, so here’s how to keep your vaccine card safe.

As more states enact vaccination mandates, having your vaccine card on hand is becoming increasingly important. The card proves you received a vaccine, but there are some dos and don’ts when it comes to how you should use it.

While keeping it safe is important, going to great lengths to make it safe, such as laminating it, can potentially cause more harm than good.

We go down the ways to keep your card safe, as many places, such as New York City, have requested for it as proof of vaccination in order to enter various indoor venues.

Why Should I Keep My Vaccine Card?

Following your vaccination, you will be handed a vaccine card.

It will include information about the vaccine’s manufacturer, dose, and date and site of administration.

Keep your vaccine card for a variety of reasons, the most significant of which is that it contains information about the exact vaccination you had.

The dose number is significant because it identifies the particular batch of vaccine you received, which is useful if you experience bad effects.

The immunization card is a good approach to deliver this information if you are not in a fit situation to do so yourself in an emergency.

It also aids in keeping track of your doses, allowing you to determine when your complete immunity has been achieved, as well as when a booster or additional dose may be required.

Finally, until a more complex vaccine passport system is implemented, these cards are important to serve as proof of immunization.

Some establishments are even providing discounts like a free Krispy Kreme donut or a free dessert at White Castle if you present your immunization card, according to Good Housekeeping.

How to Protect Your Vaccine Card

The first technique to keep it safe is to photograph it, which ensures that if you lose it, you will still have access to the information you require.

If you require two vaccine doses, you’ll need to bring it with you to your second appointment, so having a snapshot is a fantastic approach to avoid losing vital information.

Several businesses. This is a condensed version of the information.