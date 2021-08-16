New York Joins Growing Number of States Authorizing a Third COVID-19 Vaccine Shot.

Following last week’s approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), New York became the latest state to allow the use of a third coronavirus vaccine dose in people with weakened immune systems (CDC).

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state will now offer a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to individuals with compromised immune systems.

“Eligible New Yorkers can receive their 3rd dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series, effective immediately,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

Following the recommendation of @CDCgov, @HealthNYGov has authorized a third COVID vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems.

Eligible New Yorkers can get their third dose 28 days after finishing their two-dose vaccine series, and it will take effect right away.

August 16, 2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo)

New York joins a growing number of states and counties, including New Jersey, Washington state, and Los Angeles County, in delivering a third vaccine shot over the weekend.

The announcements come after the FDA and CDC said Thursday that immunocompromised Americans can get an extra dose of either mRNA vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to surge across the country. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not approved as part of the new measure.

The new recommendation applies to about 3 percent of U.S. adults who are vulnerable to disease due to organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.

According to federal data, people with moderately to severely weakened immune systems do not always develop the same level of immunity as those who are not. According to the FDA, receiving a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine may provide an extra layer of protection against the virus for people at risk.

“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement last week.

“FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines after a thorough review of the available data.”

However, prior to the approval,. This is a brief summary.