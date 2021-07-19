New York is one of the top ten states with new COVID-19 cases.

Over the last two weeks, New York has been among the top ten states in the United States for new COVID-19 cases.

According to a New York Times tracker, New York ranks 10th among states in terms of the number of cases recorded in the last 14 days.

New York has had a 167 percent surge in COVID-19 infections in the last two weeks, and they are currently reporting at least 880 new cases per day.

Tennessee has had the greatest spike in COVID-19 instances in the last two weeks, according to the tracker, with a 340 percent increase. Alabama (310 percent increase), Massachusetts (291 percent increase), Puerto Rico (249 percent increase), Vermont (244 percent increase), California (198 percent increase), Georgia (193 percent increase), Florida (190 percent increase), and Louisiana (190 percent increase) are all close behind Tennessee (176 percent increase).

According to data from the New York State Department of Health, the state recorded approximately 800 new cases per day from July 13 to July 17.

New York’s inclusion in the top ten states for new daily cases over the last two weeks comes as the COVID-19 Delta strain, or B.1.617.2, spreads across the United States.

According to data given by the New York Department of Health recently, the Delta variation accounts for at least 41% of all tested cases in the last four weeks. While the Delta variant accounts for 41% of all cases in the state, New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi recently stated that the variant accounts for at least 69 percent of cases in the city alone.

Despite the increased number of cases in New York City, Chokshi recently stated that the city has no intentions to implement a new mask mandate, despite Los Angeles County officials’ decision to renew its mask mandate.

Chokshi stated on CNN’s New Day, “What we do know is that when you’re properly vaccinated, it does offer great protection against especially severe sickness.”

“But no mask mandates in New York for now?” host John Berman inquired. “That’s correct,” Chokshi added.

Despite an increase in Delta variant cases, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently commended the city’s immunization record.

