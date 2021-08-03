New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is being urged to resign by Vice President Joe Biden.

After an independent inquiry uncovered credible complaints of harassment from 11 current and former state employees, US President Joe Biden has called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to quit.

When asked whether Cuomo, a fellow Democrat and long-time Biden supporter, should step aside, Biden replied, “Yes.”

Cuomo was found to have fostered a hostile work environment for women in violation of state and federal law, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

During a news conference on the 165-page report, James said, “This inquiry has shown behaviour that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government.”

Cuomo has denied any misconduct and stated that he will not resign.

Biden stated that he has not spoken with Cuomo since the findings were made public.

In March, Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he thought Cuomo should retire if the inquiry determined that the governor had acted improperly.

At the time, Biden added, “I think he’ll probably wind up being prosecuted as well.”

After James’ press briefing on the investigation’s conclusions Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo issued a pre-recorded statement denying the claims.

“I never made any unwanted sexual approaches or touched anyone inappropriately,” he added.

Cuomo’s video was littered with photographs of him caressing people tenderly, as he stated that it’s in his nature.

“I do it with everyone,” Cuomo added, holding up photos of black and white individuals, young and old, straight and LGBTQ people, prominent people, acquaintances, strangers, and people he meets on the street.

The claims against Cuomo were described as “abhorrent” by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

She told reporters Tuesday, “I don’t know how anyone could have watched this morning and not found the charges repulsive.” “I know for a fact that I did.”