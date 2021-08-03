New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is being investigated by the Attorney General, according to Bill De Blasio. ‘Extremely troubling’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the New York Attorney General’s report on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s harassment “extremely worrisome” on Tuesday.

When asked about the recent report presented by New York Attorney General Letitia James during a news conference, de Blasio responded that it exhibits actions that are “unacceptable.” Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a government employee.”

“I’ve been quite clear about the fact that what we’ve seen is disqualifying,” he continued. I’ll look into this report and have more to say, but hearing that narrative of a strong person abusing people that way is very, very distressing and painful.”

The office of Mayor Bill de Blasio has been contacted for comment.

De Blasio’s remarks come just after James presented the harassment accusation against Cuomo at a press conference.

During the news conference, James stated, “The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed many women, in violation of federal and state law.”

According to James, the governor “sexually harassed” various New York state employees, including activities like “unwelcome and non consensual touching and making numerous insulting comments of a suggestive sexual nature, which created a hostile work environment for women.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.