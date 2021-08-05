New York City is on track to set a new record for gun arrests this year.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently stated at a news conference that the city has seen “more gun arrests this year than we’ve seen at any time, proportionally, since 25 years ago.”

According to de Blasio, gunshot occurrences fell by 35% in July 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. According to de Blasio, the number of homicides in the city decreased by 49.1 percent in July.

“The NYPD used firearms arrests to combat gun crime. “In July alone, there were 383 gun arrests,” de Blasio stated. “That’s a 133% increase over July of last year.”

“Gun arrests are up 44 percent in the first seven months of this year,” the mayor of New York City added.

The spike in gun arrests, according to De Blasio, is a “shocking amount.”

During a press conference on Thursday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea echoed de Blasio’s remarks.

“You’d have to go back 25 years to find a year in New York City with the highest gun arrests,” Shea added. “We are already up 44 percent this year, growing on that.”

Shea stated in a tweet on Monday that the NYPD made 4,286 gun arrests in 2020.

“And officers have already made over 2,660 gun arrests this year – up 44 percent from this time last year,” Shea wrote in his tweet.

Every cop in New York City is concerned about gun violence. Your NYPD made 4,286 gun arrests in 2020, a 25-year high.

Officers have already made more than 2,660 gun arrests this year, up 44% from the same time last year.

According to figures supplied by the NYPD, crime in the city also decreased in June compared to the same month in 2020. Murders were down 23.3 percent in June compared to June 2020, while gunshot occurrences were down 19.5 percent.

Shea also mentioned the recent arrests of nine suspects tied to a “interstate gun trafficking operation” during the press conference on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the.