New York, Chicago Among the cities receiving a federal strike force to reduce gun violence are the following:

According to the Associated Press, Attorney General Merrick Garland is forming federal strike groups in five U.S. cities, including Chicago and New York, to combat an increase in gun violence. The initiative will address concerns such as illegal gun trafficking and will assist in the prosecution of offenses that allow criminals to get firearms.

The initiative also includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. The forces will beef up gun laws in cities and states where weapons are more easily obtained and then illegally smuggled into cities where they are more difficult to obtain.

According to authorities from the Department of Justice, they will also prioritize information sharing between jurisdictions and prosecutions. Federal agents have been assigned to homicide units across the country, and officials are deploying extra crime analysts and looking for persons wanted for violent crimes on state and federal warrants.

In many places around the country, violent crimes, including homicides and shootings, are on the rise, and the Biden administration has worked to assist communities that have been hampered by violence. However, unlike past recent federal initiatives to combat violence, the campaign launched this week does not send agents or prosecutors into cities where crime is on the rise. Officials with the Department of Justice said the strike groups are part of a long-term campaign to prevent gun trafficking.

Because there is no federal gun trafficking legislation, federal investigators must typically rely on other statutes, such as lying on a firearms purchase form, to prosecute gun trafficking cases or halt straw purchasers, who buy guns lawfully and then sell them to those who aren’t allowed to have them.

Officials hope that the new scheme will encourage federal prosecutors in some of the supply cities to file charges in such cases.

However, if the effort sounds similar, it’s because it is. In 2017, the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force was established by Chicago police, federal agents, and prosecutors to try to stop the supply of illicit firearms in the city and reduce rampant gun violence.

According to the Justice Department, the strike force was founded in response to an increase in firearm violence, and its work is still ongoing, but it has been focused on lowering violence in Chicago rather than on preventing it. This is a condensed version of the information.