New York becomes the second state to require COVID vaccination or weekly tests for employees.

New York said on Wednesday that all state employees will be required to acquire COVID-19 vaccines or be tested for the virus on a weekly basis by Labor Day, September 6.

The necessity for vaccination or frequent testing for government employees makes New York the third government institution to do so. Similar measures were announced earlier this week in California and New York City.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a Wednesday Zoom conversation with the charity Association for a Better New York, “It’s sensible, it’s fair, and it’s in everyone’s interest.”

Coronavirus cases connected to the Delta variety have increased in New York, as they have in other states. Since the end of June, the number of new infections has increased by more than 400%.