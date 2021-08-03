New York Attorney General finds Andrew Cuomo tried to retaliate against a woman who accused him of harassment.

In an inquiry, state Attorney General Leticia James discovered that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a woman who accused him of harassment on at least one occasion.

Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of impropriety on at least one occasion, according to the inquiry. In a March Washington Post piece, several former and current Cuomo workers were quoted as saying they spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were afraid of “his rage and his potential to wreck careers.”

Karen Hinton, a former press aide who went public with her charges, told those close to her of an incident in which Cuomo summoned her to his hotel room with the lights turned off and gave her an embrace that was “too long, too long, too tight, too intimate,” according to the Post.

Hinton waited to go up about her charges because she was concerned about the “personal and professional consequences that could have resulted.” On the condition of anonymity, the two persons she told about the account after it happened also spoke to the newspaper, claiming similar worries of Cuomo’s retaliation.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The inquiry, which lasted nearly five months and included interviews with 179 people, determined that the Cuomo administration had a “hostile work environment” that was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Complainants, current and past members of the executive chamber, state troopers, extra state employees, and others who engaged with the governor on a regular basis were among those interviewed.

At a press conference on Tuesday, James said, “These interviews and pieces of evidence showed a terribly disturbing yet obvious picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and past state employees, federal and state statutes.”

According to the study, Cuomo allegedly harassed women outside of government.

The probe would not have been feasible without the “heroic women who came forward,” according to James.

Last winter, Cuomo was accused of inappropriately touching and sexually harassing women who worked with him or whom he met at public events. One of his office aides claimed he touched her breast.

Cuomo kissed her on the lips following a, according to another witness, Lindsey Boylan. This is a condensed version of the information.