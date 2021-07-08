New York and the Tri-State Area Prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa, the Season’s Largest Hurricane

New York City and the Tri-State Area are two of the most populous cities in the United States. Get ready for a tropical storm. Elsa, the Season’s Most Powerful Hurricane

Tropical Storm Warning After wreaking havoc on parts of Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas, Elsa has become the season’s most powerful storm. Elsa is the fifth storm named by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the year 2021, following Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, and Grace.

“A likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher) is forecast for 2021, with six to ten hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher) and three to five major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; winds of 111 mph or higher).” NOAA provides these ranges with a 70 percent confidence level. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 each year, according to NOAA.

The Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, stated, “Now is the time for communities along the coast and inland to prepare for the hazards that hurricanes can bring.” “NOAA scientists are prepared to give communities with life-saving early warnings and forecasts, as well as to assist towns in reducing storm-related economic costs.”

Other cyclone names for 2021 are Henry, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor, and Wanda.

The NOAA also claimed that it is collaborating with the National Hurricane Center to take extra precautions throughout hurricane season to keep Americans informed.

“While NOAA scientists do not expect this season to be as busy as last year, one storm can completely damage a community,” said acting NOAA administrator Ben Friedman. “The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared, thanks to significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to provide the life-saving forecasts that we all rely on during this, and every, hurricane season.”

On Friday, Tropical Storm Elsa is predicted to make landfall on the East Coast, bringing wind gusts of 25 to 50 mph, with the strongest gusts along the coast. Rainfall is expected to be between 2 and 3 inches, but because of the storm’s unpredictable nature, more could fall over the next three days. Rip currents and catastrophic flooding are both probable outcomes of the powerful storm. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, one person died as a result of the hurricane. The following is a condensed version of the data.