New Orleans is looking for long-term solutions as it recovers from another hurricane.

New Orleans is a city at the epicenter of the global warming catastrophe. After being hit by two big hurricanes in less than two decades, the city’s citizens are using what they’ve learned from those traumatic experiences to prepare for the future.

Locals are seeking for ways to make their beloved city’s infrastructure more robust while also conserving communities that embody the rich culture and traditions that make it unique in the United States.

On September 3, President Joe Biden traveled to Louisiana to inspect the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, which hit the state on August 29. He expressed sympathy for people’ suffering, underlined the importance of resilient infrastructure, and urged the city to “rebuild properly.”

The Environmental Defense Fund’s assistant vice president for coastal resilience, John Cochran, told This website that how America deals with climate change in New Orleans has implications beyond the city limits.

“The extent to which we recognize this is an American issue, the extent to which America begins to deal with climate and the related imbalances, is the extent to which a town like New Orleans can exist appropriately,” Cochran said.

The geology and terrain of New Orleans are to blame for the majority of the city’s climate-related issues. It is surrounded by the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico in southeastern Louisiana, and has traditionally been vulnerable to flash flooding, tropical storms, and hurricanes.

Its average elevation is one to two feet lower than sea level.

Cochran explained, “It’s an island.” “There is no other way out of New Orleans than to cross a bridge.”

Climate and weather have had an important impact in the city’s history and development.

“It’s probably experienced a dozen catastrophic hurricanes over the period of over 300 years, several of which entirely destroyed the city,” Jesse M. Keenan, an associate professor of real estate at Tulane University, told This website. “Over time, people have accumulated a wealth of social knowledge about how to respond to calamities, which aids their ability to cope.”

Thousands of people evacuated their houses in the days leading up to Hurricane Ida. While most of the state was evacuated, at least 200,000 people chose to stay. Some people stayed to protect their belongings, assess damage, or assist family members.