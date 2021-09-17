New Orleans has a stinky trash problem 19 days after Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana 19 days ago, and the city of New Orleans is still dealing with the aftermath, including a citywide trash pickup delay outside individuals’ houses.

The devastating hurricane wreaked havoc on the state, causing fatalities and massive floods, as well as an estimated $95 billion in damages. Due to catastrophic transmission damage, over 900,000 people in the state were without power for two weeks, including many in New Orleans.

Residents in New Orleans have expressed their dissatisfaction, claiming that their rubbish has not been picked up in weeks since the storm. “[The smell] is getting pretty aggravating,” Ricky Johnson, who lives in Gentilly, a New Orleans area, told local television station WDSU.

In a statement released Friday, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure Ramsey Green said, “Solid trash collection was a challenge due mostly to staffing issues nationwide that are hurting numerous industries.”

“This was a problem before the hurricane that was compounded by the COVID-19 outbreak, and it’s an even bigger problem now as we continue to recover with more than twice the average amount of trash. This minimal number of responsive bidders highlights the enormous problem that our sanitation operations face today.”

There’s no denying it: the situation stinks.

This is a capacity issue at its root. Before the storm, there was a shortage of workers in this field, and Ida’s impact merely added to the situation.

With around 25% of the workforce, we’re looking at 3-5x the workload.

September 15, 2021 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell)

“No getting around it: The situation stinks!” declared New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a tweet on Wednesday.

Residents will be able to send their waste to the Elysian Fields Transfer Station for free while the city works to solve the problem, according to the city’s Department of Sanitation.

The city has also launched a new approach known as “Operation Mardi Gras,” which is named after New Orleans’ traditional Mardi Gras cleanup routine. Cynthia Sylvain-Lear, the director of the city’s Department of Sanitation, characterized the process as involving “more than 100 pieces of equipment, including street sweepers, pushers, blowers, front-end loaders, skid steers, roll-off trucks, and dump trucks, to gather and remove debris.”

“Mardi Gras cleanup isn’t something we’ve done before. This is a condensed version of the information.