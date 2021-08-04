New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island’s Democratic governors have all called for Cuomo to resign.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York is being urged to resign by four Democratic governors from surrounding states.

Following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding sexual harassment charges against Cuomo, governors from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island released an united statement on Tuesday.

“Today is a terrible day for New York because independent investigators have decided that Governor Cuomo sexually assaulted many women and broke the law in doing so,” Attorney General James said. “I am grateful to all of the ladies who bravely came forward to recount their tales in great detail, allowing investigators to uncover the truth. No male, no matter how powerful, has the right to abuse women or break our human rights laws.”

Cuomo has also been called to resign by Vice President Joe Biden.

