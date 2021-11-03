New documents show that an FBI investigation into Saudi nationals’ prior knowledge of 9/11 proved futile.

According to recent FBI documents, an extensive examination of three Saudi nationals’ involvement in aiding 9/11 hijackers has come to the conclusion that there is insufficient evidence to substantiate such a link.

After decades of inquiry, one unambiguous link has emerged between Saudi nationals and three of the 9/11 hijackers: When the hijackers arrived in the United States, they were given documented assistance.

However, that material, along with additional layers of evidence provided on Wednesday, did not reveal whether senior Saudi leaders were involved in planning the attacks that devastated the United States and continue to have ramifications 20 years later.

According to the Associated Press, an FBI letter indicated that it “had not uncovered any more groups or individuals involved for the attack other than those now accused.”

The records do illustrate the FBI’s extensive search for a direct link between the Saudi government and aid given to the first two hijackers to arrive in the United States, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar.

They were given assistance in finding a place to live as well as the possibility of financial assistance from other Saudi citizens. Investigators, on the other hand, did not discover enough evidence to file criminal charges.

Any allegations that the Saudi government was involved in the planning of the attacks were earlier dismissed as “baseless” and “categorically false” by the Saudi Embassy in Washington.

Agents spent more than a decade looking into the support offered to several of the hijackers upon their arrival in the United States, with a special focus on whether three Saudi nationals, including a Saudi Embassy employee in Washington, had prior knowledge of the attacks.

Al-Qaida segregated roles within its big attacks, according to the FBI’s final memo, and “did not make the attack plans known in advance to others” for fear of news getting out.

“Specifically, in connection to the 9/11 attacks, the hijackers were aware of a martyrdom mission but were unaware of its nature until soon before the attack for operational security concerns,” according to the FBI letter. Since all of the hijackers died in the attack, it’s unclear how the FBI came to this decision.

