New charges have been filed against a couple accused of a multi-state killing spree and of arson.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the couple charged with four killings last month in South Carolina and Missouri after a week-long manhunt have been slammed with fresh accusations alleging they tried to kill a man who observed arson.

Tyler Terry, 26, and Adrienne Simpson, 34, are each charged with four counts of murder, including the death of Simpson’s estranged husband and multiple other shootings in both South Carolina and Missouri.

According to York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris, the pair is also charged with attempted murder for reportedly shooting six times at a York County man who saw a mobile home on fire on May 17.

According to the Kansas City Star, Simpson has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that started at the mobile home. A witness who observed the fire described to the cops a vehicle and registration plate that matched the one Terry and Simpson used in a police chase on May 17.

According to newly revealed police documents, a woman was trapped inside the mobile home during the incident and was unable to escape. According to the Kansas City Star, the motives for the fire and shooting have not been revealed.

Simpson was apprehended after a police chase that began at 11 p.m. on May 17 and ended when she wrecked on May 18. When the two were discovered at a Bojangles, police attempted to stop them, but Simpson eluded them.

Terry fled on foot after Simpson crashed, prompting a week-long manhunt involving more than 300 officers, as this website reported earlier this year.

The murder of Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson, in Chester County, where his body was discovered in a field on May 19, is one of the charges against the couple. According to York police, the allegations also involve the suspected murder of Terry’s ex-partner Thomas Hardin.

According to St. Louis County prosecutors, Simpson and Terry were charged on May 15 with the murders of Barbara Goodkin, 71, and Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, who were fatally shot approximately an hour apart in unconnected instances.

According to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, the two are also suspected in a murder that occurred early on May 17 in Memphis, Tennessee. This is a condensed version of the information.