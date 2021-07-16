New Bill Legalizes Marijuana at the Federal Level, but States Can Continue to Prohibit It

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer led a group of Democrats on Wednesday who released a new draft plan to legalize marijuana on the federal level.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would remove cannabis off Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act, where it is now classified with heroin, LSD, and Ecstasy (Schedule 1).

Schumer, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker collaborated on the draft. The public can submit feedback on the discussion draft until September, after which a final legislative draft will be introduced.

“It’s not just a concept that’s had its day. At a press conference on Wednesday, Schumer said of legalization, “It’s long overdue.” He went on to say that cannabis “overcriminalization” has been “one of the great historical wrongs” in recent decades.

Prior convictions would be expunged, and persons presently serving time for a nonviolent marijuana-related offense would be able to ask a court for a resentencing.

However, the bill does not make marijuana legal in all 50 states. States would still be able to adopt their own drug laws and keep prohibition in place even if the drug was decriminalized at the federal level.

Since 2012, marijuana has been legalized for recreational use in eighteen states and the District of Columbia. Four states, including Connecticut, New Mexico, New York, and Virginia, have enacted laws decriminalizing the drug for adult use this year.

In 37 states, medical marijuana is currently legal. Only a dozen states prohibit the use of marijuana in any form.

The draft bill, which was revealed on Wednesday, establishes a 21-year-old minimum age for purchasing cannabis and limits retail sales transactions in the state to 10 ounces of cannabis at a time.

As more states legalize marijuana, Democrats in Congress have presented a slew of proposals this year aimed at decriminalizing the drug at the federal level and regulating the burgeoning sector.

Justice Clarence Thomas has questioned the federal government’s “contradictory” marijuana rules, claiming that the drug’s prohibition may no longer be required.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act was reintroduced in May by Representative Jerry Nadler and others. The bill, which would decriminalize marijuana and cleanse records, was passed by the House in a historic vote in 2020, but never made it to the Senate. This is a condensed version of the information.