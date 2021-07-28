Nevada is being sued over Zane Floyd’s planned execution.

The Nevada chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is fighting to guarantee that the state’s planned execution of Zane Michael Floyd is conducted in complete transparency.

The ACLU filed the federal lawsuit on Friday, requesting that the execution, which would be Nevada’s first in 15 years, be postponed unless the procedure is made more public.

The lawsuit claims that the state is violating the First Amendment by denying independent witnesses access to the whole execution process.

The Nevada Press Association, the ACLU’s plaintiff, represents journalistic organizations across the state, many of which will be called upon to witness the execution if it goes forward.

As Nevada moves through with Floyd’s execution “using experimental drug mixtures and an untested facility,” the ACLU says the witnesses’ responsibility becomes more important.

Floyd, 45, was sentenced to death in 1999 for shooting four people and wounded a fifth in a Las Vegas grocery store.

His execution was postponed until October after his lawyers asked a judge to give them more time to research the effects of the untested cocktail of drugs that prison officials plan to use, which includes the powerful opioid fentanyl, ketamine, cisatracurium, and the heart-stopping potassium chloride.

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit challenging numerous provisions of the state’s proposed execution protocol, which would limit the amount of information journalists would be able to access and report on.

According to the execution instructions, the execution will commence with the viewing room’s blinds closed. Floyd will be alone with the warden after entering the death chamber, being shackled to the execution table, and having his IV connected.

According to the lawsuit, the guidebook “further claims that witnesses will not be able to hear anything within the Chamber until the blinds open, and even then, observers will only hear Floyd’s final words.”

The execution will be delayed, the viewing room blinds will be closed, and the accompanying physician will be consulted if Floyd has any unanticipated reactions from the fatal medications, according to the instructions. Only if the execution is continued will the blinds reopen.

The lawsuit also claims that the plan to empower the Nevada Department of Corrections director “unrestricted discretion to” This is a condensed version of the information.