According to the Associated Press, Texas state Senator Lois Kolkhorst teased the University of Texas at Austin (UT) president over the university’s decision to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC) from the Big 12 Conference, saying, “Perhaps your crowd would rather lose to Alabama than TCU.”

Kolkhorst made his remarks during a state Senate committee hearing where leaders from Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech testified regarding the financial and academic implications of UT leaving the Big 12 Conference in July 2025. Kolkhorst mocked UT of Austin President Jay Hartzell by pointing out that her alma mater, TCU, had lost seven of the previous ten games.

“You are always thinking, ‘Is this the correct thing for the University of Texas at Austin?’ until you click send on the decision.” At the hearing, Hartzell stated.

The University of Oklahoma will join the University of Texas in leaving the Big 12 Conference for the SEC.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Texas lawmakers Monday that if Texas and Oklahoma leave for the Southeastern Conference, the value of the conference’s broadcast deal might be slashed in half.

A panel of Texas senators heard testimony from university executives from Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech about the financial and academic disadvantages the Big 12 and its members would face if Texas and Oklahoma left for the SEC.

The path to make the changeover became evident “into the summer,” according to Hartzell, and UT informed Bowlsby of this in a phone call after the decision was announced. According to Hartzell, the school will “continue to follow all agreements.”

Bowlsby has been harsh on Texas and Oklahoma, accusing them of planning to leave the conference for the more powerful SEC for months. He also accused ESPN of working behind the scenes to destabilize the Big 12, issuing a cease-and-desist letter that the cable giant denied, but backed down Monday, saying, “We have agreed not to escalate this publicly.” It is not in the best interests of either party to do so.”

When asked if ESPN had played a role in the school's decision to join the SEC, Hartzell answered, "Absolutely."