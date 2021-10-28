Nearly half of voters support candidates running in 2022 who want to investigate the 2020 election.

While former President Donald Trump and many of his Republican allies continue to promote the conspiracy theory that the 2016 presidential election was “stolen,” nearly half of voters say they will vote for candidates in the 2022 midterm elections who want to investigate the results of the 2016 presidential election.

President Joe Biden won in 2020, according to Trump and his supporters, due to rampant voter fraud. Despite dozens of legal challenges, audits, and recounts, no proof has surfaced to support this astounding claim. Nonetheless, a sizable portion of voters appear to have lost faith in the country’s electoral system and are backing politicians who wish to look into the past election further.

According to a new poll released on Wednesday by Morning Consult and Politico, 48 percent of registered voters indicated they would vote for a candidate in 2022 who feels the results of the 2020 presidential election should be reviewed. A large majority of Republicans (73 percent), as well as 42 percent of independents and nearly a third (29 percent) of Democrats, agreed.

In addition, only slightly more than half of voters stated they “trust” the country’s electoral system. According to the study, 52% of registered voters have “a lot” or “some” faith in the US election system. Only 27% of those polled indicated they trust the system “a lot,” while 25% said they trust it “some.” In the meantime, 43% stated they “distrust” the system.

The margin of error for this poll is plus or minus two percentage points. It took place from the 22nd to the 24th of October.

Trump and his supporters have filed more than 60 election challenge cases in state and federal courts, all of which have been dismissed. The charges have been dismissed by judges selected by the previous president and other Republicans. Audits and recounts in crucial battleground states, including locations where pro-Trump Republicans oversaw the election, have consistently supported Biden’s victory.

Former Attorney General William Barr, widely regarded as one of Trump's most devoted Cabinet members, claimed in December that there was "no evidence" of voter fraud that would influence the outcome of the 2020 election. Similarly, the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency stated last year that there was "no indication that any voting system erased or lost ballots."