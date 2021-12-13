Nearly half of holiday shoppers who are aware of the uptick in smash-and-grab feel “less safe,” according to a poll.

According to a NewsNation poll, the spike in smash-and-grab retail thefts reported across the country in recent months has made some holiday consumers feel “less safe” about purchasing products in person this season.

The survey was taken on December 9th, as authorities continue to investigate store thefts. Hundreds of robbers can be seen dashing into businesses and taking products off shelves in some videos given by authorities of individual thefts. An estimated 80 persons entered a Nordstrom shop in Walnut Creek, California, in November in what investigators described as a “obviously orchestrated action.” Despite the fact that many of the smash-and-grabs took place in prominent cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, industry leaders told The Washington Newsday that the tendency is a nationwide issue.

According to NewsNation’s study, 74 percent of the 1,166 registered voters interviewed had heard about the spike in smash-and-grab robberies. About 48% of that group stated they felt “least safe” purchasing in person. About 6.4 percent said they felt “safer,” and just under 46 percent said the retail robberies had “no influence either way” on their holiday shopping season feelings.

A majority, 56.3 percent, of those who indicated they were uninformed of the recent crime pattern said they felt neither more nor less safe shopping this holiday season, while just over 34 percent said they felt less safe. This year, 9.3 percent of people said they felt safer buying in person.

Approximately one-fifth of those polled said they had no intention of shopping in person at all. Recent headlines regarding retail theft were blamed by around 6.5 percent of those polled for their loss of interest in in-person shopping.

When asked where they believe retail crime is a problem, nearly half of all respondents answered it is a problem in both their local towns and across the United States.

Despite the fact that a group of customers indicated they felt “less safe” shopping in person as a result of the recent smash-and-grab trend, NewsNation’s poll found that retail robberies “barely registered” as a cause for more than 20% of respondents saying they did not plan to shop in person. Many members of that group stated that they. This is a condensed version of the information.