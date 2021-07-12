Nearly 70 years after her wedding, a woman wears a wedding gown for the first time.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker, 94, had the opportunity to try on a wedding gown over 70 years after her wedding day in Birmingham, Alabama.

Angela JD Strozier, one of Tucker’s granddaughters, wrote on Facebook on July 3 that she and her grandmother were watching “Coming to America” when her grandmother said, “I have always wanted to try on a wedding dress.” I didn’t have one when I married.”

Strozier told AL.com that Black women in Alabama were not allowed to enter bridal stores at the time of her grandmother’s wedding in 1952. Instead of a wedding gown, Tucker was given a “navy blue mermaid dress” by the family she worked for.

Tucker became involved in the Civil Rights Movement after her wedding. Tucker worked with civil rights groups to establish voting rights in Alabama, according to AL.com. She registered to vote in 1963 and went on to serve as a poll worker, a job she held for 57 years before retiring in November 2020.

Tucker was also instrumental in the formation of a large family. Tucker and her husband have four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, according to the outlet. Her husband, however, died in 1975. She never remarried, but she never gave up her ambition of trying on a bridal gown.

When Strozier learned of her grandmother’s wish, she arranged an appointment with David’s Bridal right away. For the big day, she hired a makeup artist, and two of Strozier’s cousins joined in the fun.

“My 94-year-old grandmother never had a traditional wedding, so she informed my cousin she wanted to try on wedding dresses,” wrote Strozier’s cousin Erica Tucker in a Facebook post that received over 24,000 likes. “Well, my cousin was the one who made it happen!” It was just lovely! She was a stunning ‘bride!’

She said in the post, “Y’all better create moments and memories with your people.” “I’m so glad I was there to see it happen!”

Tucker’s family was taken aback by the fact that their grandmother had gone viral, but they were overjoyed to see her receive so much love and attention.

In a follow-up, Erica Tucker remarked, “There’s nothing her children and grand[children]wouldn’t give to make mom smile.” This is a condensed version of the information.