Nearly 60 wildfires rage throughout the United States as a heat wave grips the country.

As hundreds of wildfires rage throughout the western United States, thousands of people have been forced to abandon their homes. As the country struggles with a long, hot summer, nearly 60 fires have been reported across ten arid states.

The Bootleg fire, which is presently the largest, has burned over 150,000 acres in Oregon, threatening thousands of houses as well as a portion of California’s electrical grid.

More over half of the active fires were in Arizona, Idaho, and Montana as of Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a warning for “dangerously hot conditions” until Tuesday, with temperatures expected to surpass records.

Warnings of “extreme heat” have been issued in a number of locations. According to the agency, several portions of Nevada, California, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon might achieve temperatures of over 100 degrees, the warmest in at least 75 years.

People should “remain in an air-conditioned room” and “check up on relatives and neighbors” who may be suffering from the heat, according to a spokeswoman.

According to the Associated Press, some sheriff’s offices, including those in Oregon, have warned that residents who defy the “go immediately” evacuation advisories could face arrest.

