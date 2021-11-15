Nearly 40 years later, a Vietnam veteran is reunited with his stolen Purple Heart.

A veteran’s home in Florida was broken into over 40 years ago. His Purple Heart medal was among the items that were taken. A man just discovered the medal at a yard sale and was able to reconnect it with the soldier.

Gus Albritton, who now lives in Dublin, Georgia, was awarded three Purple Heart Medals throughout his military tenure, according to NBC affiliate station WMGT. He told the source that when he returned from Vietnam, an award ceremony for veterans was held in Fort Hood, Texas.

His residence was broken into in 1983, and one of his medals was taken.

“I was burgled, and it happened in the middle of the night.”