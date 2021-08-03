Nearly 300 flights have been canceled by American Airlines, the majority of which are due to pilot shortages.

According to the Associated Press, American Airlines had to cancel roughly 300 flights by early afternoon Tuesday, owing to a shortage of pilots.

Because they have fewer personnel than before the coronavirus outbreak, airlines like American and Spirit are scrambling to meet the increased travel demand this summer. Air travel in the United States has already rebounded to almost 80% of 2019 levels.

The pilots’ union, which represents American Airlines’ pilots, blamed the airline’s management for the shortage, blaming inadequate preparation. Dennis Tajer, a union representative, said, “It’s fairly easy.” “They don’t have enough pilots, and they don’t have modern scheduling techniques to make better use of the ones they do have.” According to him, inclement weather affects all airlines, but American is the last to recover. This has to be different.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Spirit Airlines canceled over half of its scheduled flights on Tuesday, marking the airline’s third consecutive day of record-breaking cancellations.

According to the FlightAware tracking service, the low-cost carrier had canceled around 320 flights, or 47 percent of its schedule, by early afternoon. Hundreds of additional flights were delayed. A technology disruption affecting crew scheduling appeared to be at least partly to blame.

American Airlines has canceled 9 percent of its flights, which isn’t as bad as it sounds.

Spirit and American’s flight cancellations are just the latest examples of airlines scrambling to cope with a surge in summer tourism. Airlines employ tens of thousands fewer people than they did before the epidemic, but air travel in the United States has returned to roughly 80% of its pre-pandemic levels.

To “reset” the system, a Spirit spokesman claimed the airline was proactively canceling certain flights, dropping them off before most passengers travel to the airport.

“We’re working around the clock to reduce travel inconveniences caused by overlapping operational problems such as weather, system outages, and staffing shortages in specific sections of the operation,” said spokesperson Erik Hofmeyer. “We are striving to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, re-accommodate our guests” on alternative flights, according to the company.

Spirit’s staff scheduling was disrupted by an outage Tuesday morning, according to a source familiar with the incident, preventing airline managers from rearranging crews to cover gaps. Crews were stranded in numerous locations across the country, according to the person, who was not allowed to talk publicly. This is a condensed version of the information.