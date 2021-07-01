Nearly 1,000 sexual assault claims have been filed against Uber and Lyft drivers.

As it deals with almost a thousand sexual assault complaints against Uber and Lyft drivers, a law firm in San Francisco is advocating for mandated cameras in ridesharing vehicles.

In San Francisco County Superior Court, the Levin Simes Abrams legal firm has filed 85 civil cases against Uber, with another 321 pending or under investigation. In addition, according to KPIX, over 20 legal lawsuits have been filed against Lyft, with another 517 instances ongoing.

The business stated the nature and intensity of the incidents differ so much that it would not pursue a class action, but it did file a court motion on Monday to consolidate more than 80 cases into a single legal lawsuit against Uber, according to The Mercury News.

According to KRON, the reported occurrences occurred across the United States, with a third of the cases occurring in California and a substantial number in San Francisco’s Bay Area. Some lawsuits have been settled out of court, while others are slated to go to trial in the coming months.

Meghan McCormick, an attorney with the firm, said that allegations against drivers ranged from touching passengers to making inappropriate comments to rape.

“They stop the journey early, giving the impression to anyone observing or to Uber that they completed what they were meant to do. According to the CBS affiliate, “then they keep walking with that woman and take her to a deserted place.”

“Some of these drivers are so confident in what they believe they can achieve. She went on to say, “It can’t be their first time.”

According to The Mercury News, Uber knew as early as 2014 that its drivers were rapping and sexually assaulting customers and “failed to adopt fundamental safety procedures essential to avoid these violent sexual assaults, which continue to this day.”

Uber stated that it has not received sufficient information from the plaintiffs’ attorneys or litigation to link the accusations to the company. It stated that once it received adequate information on the situations, drivers were banned from the platform.

“We stand firm in our commitment to support victims and stop sexual violence by engaging with experts, implementing security technology solutions, and setting policies,” Uber stated in a statement to the San Francisco Business Times. This is a condensed version of the information.