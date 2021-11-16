Nearly 100 Maryland children will be revaccinated after receiving the incorrect dose of the COVID vaccine from Pfizer.

At a Maryland elementary school, dozens of children were given an overdiluted dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine, and officials are urging parents to have their children revaccinated to ensure they are sufficiently protected.

Parents of 98 South Lake Elementary School students in Montgomery Village, Maryland, were told that their child received an erroneous dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a school-based immunization clinic. The school plans to host another clinic on Wednesday to revaccinate the afflicted youngsters after receiving the news a week after they were vaccinated.

In a statement, acting Montgomery County health officer Dr. James Bridgers stated, “We apologize for the error, and we are extending another opportunity for the children to be revaccinated.” “We are convinced that this is a one-off occurrence, and our staff has already received extra training on how to reconstitute and dispense pediatric doses.” Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the end of October. The vaccination is still given in a two-shot series, but at a lesser dose than for persons over the age of 12.

On Saturday, three days after the immunization clinic, the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services discovered that children had gotten an overdiluted dose.

The CDC recommends that those who receive a vaccination dose that is lower than the recommended dose get a repeat injection “immediately.” According to the county’s statement, Pfizer and the Maryland Department of Health also suggested that the impacted children receive an additional dose “as soon as practicable.”

The Montgomery County Health and Human Services Department’s public information officer, Mary Anderson, told The Washington Newsday that she didn’t know how many parents had scheduled appointments to have their children revaccinated at tomorrow’s clinic.

Although children are less likely than adults to become very ill as a result of COVID-19, hundreds of children have died as a result of the pandemic, and contracting COVID-19 can impede their schoolwork and extracurricular activities. Pfizer said that their vaccination was 90 percent successful in preventing COVID-19 in young infants, with “no major side effects” reported in the 3,100 children who received it. This is a condensed version of the information.