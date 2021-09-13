Near the DNC Office, U.S. Capitol Police arrest a California man who was ‘on patrol’ with a bayonet and a machete.

Overnight Sunday, US Capitol Police apprehended a man they say was found armed with multiple illegal weapons near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) offices in Washington, D.C.

According to a news statement from the Capitol Hill police station, Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, California, was charged with possessing illegal weapons. Craighead has yet to name a counsel who could be reached for comment, and he hasn’t made any public statements.

Craighead was spotted outside the DNC headquarters in a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a swastika and other white nationalist symbols painted on it by a Capitol Police officer from the Special Operations Division. According to authorities, the truck did not have a license plate and instead had an American flag adornment where the license plate would normally be.

A Capitol Police officer stopped the vehicle outside the DNC headquarters, which is located just south of the Capitol, about midnight.

Officers from the United States Coast Guard apprehend a California man wielding a bayonet and a machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6

September 13, 2021 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice)

During their discussion, Craighead told the officers he was “on patrol” and mentioned “white nationalist philosophy and other verbiage relevant to white supremacy,” according to the news release.

Inside his truck, he was discovered with a bayonet and a machete, both of which are forbidden in the District.

In a statement, Operational Services Bureau Deputy Chief Jason Bell stated, “This is a wonderful illustration of the work our officers undertake every day.” “We are quite proud of these cops’ vigilance.”

The Democratic National Committee’s spokespeople did not immediately reply to calls for comment from this website.

Since a violent crowd stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump, the Capitol has been on high alert.

It’s unknown if Craighead was planning to attend a planned demonstration next Saturday in favor of the January 6 rioters, or if he has ties to any previous instances in the region, according to Capitol police.

The person responsible for putting pipe bombs outside the DNC and the Republican National Committee buildings adjacent on January 6 has yet to be apprehended by law authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.