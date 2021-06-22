Near-Miss Between Vintage Cars Captured in 1960s L.A. Colorized Film

Rare colorized footage from the 1960s of Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard has resurfaced online, depicting a metropolis that is radically different from the one we see today.

The Hollywood sign and innumerable celebrities make Los Angeles famous around the world, yet it was practically unrecognizable more than half a century ago before the majority of its iconic skyscrapers were built.

The two-minute video is recorded from the perspective of a driver as they speed down the sunset strip under the scorching heat.

The streets are lined with massive vintage vehicles, yet there is far less traffic—and parked cars—than there is today.

Despite the fact that it was shot 58 years ago, the footage has resurfaced after being shared on Twitter on Monday.

Alison Martino posted it to her Vintage Los Angeles Instagram account, where it has already received hundreds of thousands of likes.

She continued, pointing out numerous landmarks: “Intense color footage of a 1963 drive down Sunset Strip. Back then, the Whisky A Go-Go was known as the Party, the Rainbow was known as the Villa Nova, and The Roxy was known as Largo. Also notice the 9000 building under construction next to Scandia.

“Did anyone else notice the billboard commercial for POP, or Pacific Ocean Park? There were also billboards for Home Savings & Loan and the FUGITIVE, which premiered that same year.”

“Correct!” Martino said in response to someone pointing out what The Melody Room is now. The Melody Room evolved into FILTHY McNASTY’S, the Central, and finally the Viper Room. It’s been the same marquee for all these years! They just switched out the name above. It was also a strip club.”

And eagle-eyed viewers also spotted signs for The Phone Booth, which Martino added: “It was also a strip club.”

The 9000 Sunset Boulevard, billed as the tallest building on the strip, is merely a construction site, with the 12-story structure completed in 1964.

As well as incredible scenes from yesteryear, the clip also gives a unique perspective of a near-miss between vintage cars.

The driver happily runs multiple red lights, before nearly smashing into a blue classic car that is pulling out of a side road.

The clip ends without revealing how the incident panned out, but Martino added: “I can only imagine the. This is a brief summary.