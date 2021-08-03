Near Lake Tahoe, chipmunks tested positive for the plague, prompting closures.

You may have learned about the Black Death in history class, but the plague that caused the medieval pandemic is still alive and well today, causing periodic outbreaks of the sickness.

After a number of chipmunks tested positive for the plague, parts of South Lake Tahoe were closed to the public over the weekend. According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, El Dorado County spokesman Carla Hass stated that the chipmunks had not come into contact with any humans. Through August 6, the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach, and their separate parking lots are said to be closed.

While the incidence may appear to be concerning, El Dorado County Public Health authorities point out that “plague is naturally present in many places of California, including higher elevations.”

A South Lake Tahoe resident became the first person in California to contract the plague in five years in August 2020, underscoring how rare human cases of the plague are. The sick person contracted the disease after being bitten by an infected flea while walking their dog, according to reports.

The plague is caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, plague is found in rural and semi-rural areas of the western United States, mainly in semi-arid highland forests and grasslands where a variety of rodent species can be found. “Plague can infect a variety of animals, including rock squirrels, wood rats, ground squirrels, prairie dogs, chipmunks, mice, voles, and rabbits.”

The plague can be transmitted to people by flea bites, “contact with contaminated fluid or tissue,” or inhaling bacteria-containing droplets from someone who has already been affected.

Today, the epidemic is primarily remembered as the cause of the Black Death, which swept over Europe during the 14th century. The epidemic killed an estimated 25 million people, roughly a third of the continent’s population at the time.

Today, the plague may be treated with “common antibiotics.” The disease is still a “very dangerous infection,” according to the CDC.

There are three different varieties of plague, each with its own set of symptoms. The bubonic plague is a disease that is spread by the biting of an infected flea. This is a condensed version of the information.