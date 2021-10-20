Near Brian Laundrie’s Backpack and Notebook, human remains were discovered.

On Wednesday, human remains were discovered in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, but investigators have not said if they belong to Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the killing of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

After his parents reported him missing on September 17, law enforcement has been looking for Laundrie for weeks. Laundrie returned to Florida alone in early September after a cross-country excursion with Petito, and was last spotted on September 13 heading off on a camping vacation to the Carlton Reserve.

His abduction prompted a massive manhunt, and his things, including a backpack and notepad, were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday. That morning, his parents joined the hunt for their son, and a medical examiner was dispatched to the park, which connects to the Carlton Reserve.

The FBI admitted that people have questions about what was discovered and stated that they are working “diligently” to find answers. The area where the human remains and possessions were discovered was being processed by an evidence response team utilizing “all forensic evidence.”

The latest development in the case comes just a month after the Teton County Coroner announced Petito’s body was discovered near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

“Dr. Brent Blue of the Teton County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, who was born on March 19, 1999. The method of death is initially determined to be homicide by Coroner Blue. The cause of death is still unknown pending the results of the autopsy “In a tweet, the FBI Denver said.

Laundrie’s parents told the North Port Police Department in Florida that they hadn’t seen their son in several days after Petito was reported missing.

“The search for Brian Laundrie continues in the Carlton Reserve on Sunday morning. After his parents said this is where he went, a team of more than 50 people scoured the area for anything noteworthy “On September 19, the North Port Police Department issued a tweet.

Petito vanished while driving across the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23. Her family, who live on Long Island in New York, said they last spoke to their daughter in the last week of August. On September 11, they reported her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department.

