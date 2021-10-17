NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell, according to Jen Psaki, asks about Biden’s health ‘all the time.’

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, chastised NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell for asking about President Joe Biden’s health “all the time.”

At the close of a press briefing on Thursday, Brian Karem, Playboy’s White House correspondent, asked Psaki when the president will have a physical test.

“Hey Jen, when is he going to get a physical and report it to the American public?” As Psaki walked away from the podium, Karem inquired. Psaki answered, “He will.”

“How soon—do we know?” Karem insisted on a deadline.

Psaki replied, “I don’t have an update for you right now, but I will soon.”

Karem persisted, insisting that Biden have a physical before the end of the year. Psaki then singled out O’Donnell as someone who frequently inquires about the problem.

“I guarantee it. Kelly is very inquisitive about this. She’s keeping us on our toes, to say the least “Before leaving the briefing room, Psaki stated.

Although reporters can ask inquiries in other situations, O’Donnell brought up Biden’s health during a briefing in September.

At that briefing, O’Donnell stated, “Many of us were in the East Room watching the president.” “We’ve seen him with a persistent cough on several times. What is the status of your cough? Is that something to be concerned about?” Another reporter followed up on that subject, inquiring about the timing of Biden’s first physical since taking office.

Psaki responded, “I realize this is an understandable question.” “I don’t have any new information. He’ll be getting one soon. And as soon as he does, we’ll make sure you’re all aware of it and have the information you need.” Psaki told reporters in May that after the president’s next physical test, the White House will be “open” with information, but she did not confirm if one had been planned at the time.

“We will certainly be upfront about it and offer that information to all of you when he has his next medical appointment,” she said.

As Psaki was about to leave the briefing room on Thursday, Karem inquired about the president’s health for at least the second time in a week.

On October 8, he asked, “Jen, we noticed him coughing and sniffling earlier.” “Is he in good health?” Karem went on to say that the goal of the. This is a condensed version of the information.