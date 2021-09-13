Native American artifacts dating back to 6,000 B.C. have been discovered in the stomach of an alligator.

Shane Smith of Red Antler Processing discovered two prehistoric Native American artifacts while inspecting the stomach contents of a 750-pound alligator in Mississippi.

The discovery of the items, according to an expert, was not a clue that something terrible had occurred. Instead, the alligator ate the artifacts in the hopes that they would help it digest.

The Clarion Ledger said that Smith opted to process the 13-foot, 5-inch alligator after reading rumors that a processor in South Carolina had discovered dog tags in the stomach contents of an alligator there.

Smith had no idea what he’d uncover, but he didn’t anticipate to unearth a primitive arrowhead or a plummet.

Smith told the Clarion Ledger, “It was just shock.” “There’s no way he could have had an arrowhead.”

On September 2, Smith shared images of the artifacts on Red Antler Processing’s Facebook page.

According to Insider, James Starnes, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s director of surface geology and surface mapping, examined a photo of the arrowhead and discovered that it was actually an atlatl dart point.

According to Fox News, the atlatl dart point was once part of a spear-launching weapon. The relic, according to Starnes, dates from around 5,000 to 6,000 B.C.

The drop, on the other hand, is most likely to have started around 1,700 B.C. However, whereas modern plummets are used for fishing, researchers don’t know how historical Native American towns employed the equipment, according to Starnes of the Clarion Ledger.

Early Native American societies known as “Paleo-Indians” began experimenting with food production and foraging approximately 6,000 B.C., according to Britannica. Native Americans continued to employ their hunting and foraging tactics after European colonization because they were so effective.

Given this, it’s maybe not surprising that an alligator came across these artifacts in the wild.

When Smith first saw the artifacts, he assumed the gator had been shot or, worse, that it had eaten a Native American. But, according to him and wildlife specialist Ricky Flynt, the gator most likely came across the artifacts and ate them to ease digestion.

Smith told the Clarion-Ledger, “My best hypothesis is that he obtained that Indian point wherever he scooped up those other rocks.”

“Alligators, like birds and other reptiles, are well-known for their. This is a condensed version of the information.