Nathan’s Famous, 7-Eleven, and Other Deals for National Hot Dog Day 2021

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council declares July 21 to be National Hot Dog Day, the culmination of National Hot Dog Month and a celebration of “one of America’s favorite cuisines.”

Discounts are available at a number of locations. We’ve compiled a list of some of the finest National Hot Dog Day discounts for you.

Famous Nathan’s

Hot dogs will be sold for 5 cents each at participating Nathan’s Famous locations from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time on July 21, according to the Nathan’s Famous Facebook and Twitter pages.

The restaurant, which has been around since 1916, will also be handing out free hot dogs and products from its cart, which will be at the Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for an appearance on Fox & Friends.

7-Eleven

The convenience store business announced in a statement on Monday that it is offering its Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog for $1 at select locations.

Because July is National Hot Dog Month and when 7-Eleven outlets sell the most hot dogs, the deal will be offered throughout the month.

Through July 31, 7-Eleven is also offering a coupon for a free Slurpee drink through the 7Rewards loyalty program on the chain’s smartphone.

“Big Bite hot dogs and Slurpee drinks are American icons, and while they’re enjoyed all year long, summertime is their time to shine,” said Robin Murphy, the company’s fresh food product director.

7-Eleven sells more than 100 million hot dogs each year, according to the company.

Auntie Anne’s and McAlister’s Deli

According to NBC’s Today, the McAlister’s Deli chain will offer Auntie Anne’s Kid’s Pretzel Dogs for a limited time. According to Today, prices will vary by region, but are expected to start at $2.99 for three hot dogs and $3.99 for five.

The dish is described as “Auntie Anne’s sweet pretzel dough wrapped around a scrumptious bite-sized hot dog, baked to a golden perfection,” according to the chain’s website. Comes with a Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie and your choice of side.”

Wienerschnitzel

On July 21, the American hot dog company will offer five chili hot dogs for $5 (plus tax) at selected locations.

The deal is limited to “Original Chili Dogs only.” There are no replacements allowed, and cheese is an additional fee. Customers are required. This is a condensed version of the information.