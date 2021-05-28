Nate Silvester, a TikTok cop who was fired, claims he is the “latest target of cancel culture.”

During a Fox News appearance on Thursday, Nate Silvester, the former Idaho deputy marshal who was fired after a contentious TikTok video, said he is the “latest victim of cancel culture.”

Silvester is best known for a viral TikTok video in which he mocked LeBron James after the basketball star’s now-deleted remark on the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl. The police pretends to call James to inquire about his course of action after witnessing a faked knife attack involving a Black criminal against a Black victim in the video.

The Bellevue Marshal’s office officially chastised and suspended Silvester following the video’s success. Silvester was fired by Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns on Thursday after he “violated multiple plainly stated City of Bellevue and State of Idaho Policing standards” while on duty.

While the mayor did not explain the nature of the infractions, he did say that Silvester was fired “for his inability to follow clearly written out and well-established policy,” rather than “for the content of his speech.”

During Silvester’s interview on Fox News, anchor Sean Hannity stated Bellevue officials appeared “afraid” that he was preparing to hire a lawyer and sue them.

Silvester replied, “Well, I’d like to think so.” “All I am, Sean, is the next victim of cancel culture.”

“None of my other recordings depicting me in my uniform or using body camera footage mattered, they didn’t care about those,” he stated. “They were aware of their existence, but it didn’t matter.”

“It wasn’t until my LeBron James TikTok arose and struck a political nerve that people began to pay attention, protest about it, and come up with means of discipline,” says the author.

Silvester’s video was “funny,” according to Hannity, compared to James “putting out what looked like a bounty, practically” on the head of Nicholas Reardon, the white police officer who shot Bryant on April 20 in Columbus, Ohio. Before she was slain by police, bodycam footage of the event appeared to show the teenager attacking another Black girl with a knife.

With the words “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY” and an hourglass emoji, James had earlier tweeted a photo of Reardon. The NBA legend received a lot of backlash after his tweet, which he has since taken down.

