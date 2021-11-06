NASCAR condemns the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant and says it will sue if the slogan is used in conjunction with its trademarks.

NASCAR has distanced itself from the divisive “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, which has been used to insult Vice President Joe Biden.

On Nov. 5, NASCAR president Steve Phelps announced the decision, stating that the racing series does not want to be associated with “the left or the right.” He also stated that NASCAR will take legal action against anyone who uses their trademarks, including the tagline, on products.

“We’re going to go after anybody (is utilizing logos) and obtain that things,” Phelps added. “That’s not acceptable. It’s not acceptable to use our trademarks in an illegal manner, regardless of whether we agree with your perspective.” The slogan was coined after driver Brandon Brown won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 event in October. As Brown was being questioned by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast, the audience began chanting “F*** Joe Biden.” During the conversation, she informed the racer that they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” in support of his victory. Because Stavast was wearing a headphone, it’s unclear if she heard the original chant.

“It’s a terrible scenario, and I feel bad for Brandon and Kelli. Unfortunately, I believe it reflects our current situation as a country “Phelps stated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lenny Dykstra, a retired baseball player, shared a photo on Twitter this week of a man eating breakfast in a New Jersey hotel while wearing a black “Let’s go, Brandon” shirt with NASCAR’s characteristic color bars.

This is a departure from NASCAR’s long tradition of allowing politicians to utilize its events as campaign stops. The sold-out February crowd made NASCAR’s Super Bowl feel like a campaign rally until President Donald Trump’s jet soared over the Florida speedway after his command to start the engines.

Prior to the race, drivers and their families posed for photographs with Trump, and in early 2016, reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott was one of a small group of drivers that attended a rally in Georgia with then-NASCAR chairman Brian France in favor of Trump. Several members of the group spoke on stage, including NASCAR’s most popular driver.

