Nancy Pelosi’s and Jerry Nadler’s districts are among the top beneficiaries of the SALT tax break.

After numbers indicated how constituents in her area could profit from a Democratic proposal to provide tax relief for Americans in a new social spending bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supported the proposal.

The state and local tax (SALT) deduction allows people to deduct what they pay in state and local taxes from their federal taxes.

Republicans approved a tax plan in 2017 that reduced the previously unlimited SALT deduction at $10,000 per household, putting a tax hike on the wealthy.

This has been a source of frustration for residents of high-tax states like New York, New Jersey, and California. However, as part of a social expenditure package, House Democrats suggest raising the threshold to $80,000 until 2030, then lowering it to $10,000 until 2031, when it will expire.

Pelosi said at her weekly press conference: “As a supporter of that particular provision in the package, I can assure you that it is not about tax cuts for the wealthy. It’s about providing services to the citizens of the United States of America.” Economists and lawmakers, on the other hand, have pointed out how it would benefit wealthier Americans, who Democrats want to foot the price for their social spending plan.

According to a CQ Roll Call analysis based on the most recent IRS statistics from 2018, Democrats control all but one of the 25 highest-taxed districts, and thus stand to benefit the most.

Pelosi’s 12th congressional district, for example, has an average SALT paid by households claiming a deduction of $62,769, significantly below the $80,000 maximum, implying that the measure might provide significant savings to her constituents.

Only three districts have households paying more than $80,000 in SALT. According to CQ Roll Call data, all of their representatives are Democrats.

Reps. Anna Eshoo of California’s 18th district ($83,313), Jerrold Nadler of New York’s 10th district ($109,395), and Carolyn Maloney of New York’s 12th district ($109,935) are the recipients.

According to Steve Wamhoff, director of federal tax policy at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, raising the ceiling to $80,000 “provides tax breaks that largely go to the top 5% and almost totally go to the richest 20%.”

According to the bipartisan non-profit public policy organization Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a family of four earning $1 million per year in Washington would pay ten times as much in taxes.