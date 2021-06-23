Nancy Pelosi said she won’t ‘wait any longer’ for the Senate to establish a commission on January 6th.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that the House would not “wait any longer” for the Senate to establish an independent commission to investigate the Capitol Riot on January 6th.

As legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed, Pelosi stated that the House will “proceed” with an investigation into the January 6 incident, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Pelosi said the extent of the probes will be determined once a House hearing on what went wrong on the day of the attacks concludes on Tuesday.

“Whether or not we have a commission today, tomorrow, or the next day in the Senate, the work of the committees will be critical in obtaining what we desire for the American peopleâ€”the truth, justice, and accountability “she stated

Pelosi intends to make an announcement about the Capitol riot investigation soon.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Pelosi made her remarks as the House prepared to hear evidence from military officials and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday about what went wrong on the day when hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Before the hearing, Pelosi spoke with the chairs of numerous committees.

A select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is one possibility being considered, which would put the majority Democrats in command. More than a third of House Republicans and seven Senate Republicans wanted to avoid a politicized investigation, so they backed legislation to establish an independent, nonpartisan commission outside of Congress.

However, those numbers were insufficient to overcome Republican resistance in the Senate, where most laws require the support of ten Republicans to pass. After the bill failed to proceed last month, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer suggested he would schedule a second vote, but there’s no indication that Democrats will be able to secure the required three Republican votes.

Meanwhile, most Republicans are indicating that they want to move on from the Jan. 6 attack, dismissing the numerous unsolved concerns about the insurgency, such as how the government and law enforcement missed intelligence leading up to the riots and Trump’s role before and during the attack.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday to look into the situation “Unprecedented delays. This is a brief summary.