Nancy Pelosi Requested Assurances from the ‘Maniac’ After the election, Trump won’t be able to use nuclear weapons, according to a new book.

According to a new book, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi requested assurances from Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley that then-President Donald Trump would not be allowed to use nuclear weapons during his final days in office.

Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalists, make the allegation in their book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, which will be released on Tuesday, July 20.

The fact that Pelosi had spoken to Milley regarding Trump and his access to nuclear weapons was already known, but the details of their conversation had not been revealed.

According to Leonnig and Rucker, Pelosi was one of numerous politicians who called Milley after Defense Secretary Mark Esper was fired in November 2020.

Milley was reportedly told by Pelosi, “We all trust you.” “Keep your oath in mind.”

Pelosi warned Milley after the tragic Capitol riot on January 6 that she was terrified Trump may use nuclear weapons, calling him “mad,” “dangerous,” and a “maniac.”

“Ma’am, I guarantee you these techniques are really good,” Milley assured her.

The general stated, “There will not be an accidental firing of nuclear weapons.”

“How can you make such a promise to me?” Pelosi had inquired.

Milley explained, “Ma’am, there is a process.” “We will only act in accordance with the law. Only legal, ethical, and moral actions will be taken.”

Milley and other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were apprehensive, according to the book, that Trump and his backers may try a coup or take other illegal action if he lost the 2020 election. They allegedly contemplated resigning rather than carrying out orders they deemed to be illegal or harmful.

Former President Trump’s spokesperson, Liz Harrington, sent a statement to This website on Thursday.

“Nancy Pelosi is a well-known crazy job,” Trump stated in his comments. “Her outraged statements about how she feared I’d use nuclear weapons are just more of the same. In reality, it was I who got us out of wars rather than into them. And I was the one who restored respect for our country, unlike now, when the world’s leaders are laughing at us. When I was there, they didn’t laugh.”

Pelosi made it known that she is a member of the Democratic Party. This is a condensed version of the information.