Nancy Pelosi Loses Progressive Battle, Putting More Pressure on Manchin and Sinema

The infrastructure package, which was supposed to be voted on Thursday night in the House, was postponed due to a lack of votes on Capitol Hill. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had earlier expressed confidence that not only would a vote be held, but that it would pass.

Pelosi is now facing a defeat at the hands of far-left progressives. Her next target will most likely be moderate Democrats who reject increased expenditure as well.

Progressive Democrats have stated that they will vote against a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that does not include a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that includes far-left ideals such as free community college, lower child care costs, extended child tax credits, Medicare expansion, climate change, and other issues.

Moderate Democrats like West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema were skeptics of President Joe Biden’s plan, leaving Democrats scrambling late Thursday night to secure enough support to force a vote on the House floor.

They stated that there will be no vote over an hour and a half before midnight.

Pelosi predicted earlier this week that a bipartisan bill funding roads, bridges, internet, high-speed rail, drinking water enhancements, and other items will pass this week.

“We are moving forward in a really good way,” Pelosi said on Thursday, optimistic that the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill would clear the House. “We’re on our way to winning the election.”

She had previously stated that she would not vote if she thought she couldn’t win earlier in the week.

Pelosi stated, “I will never bring a bill to the floor that does not have the votes.”

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has been loud in his opposition to any infrastructure measure that does not contain a reconciliation bill. Sanders, who ran for president of the United States in 2016 and 2020 but lost both times, urged House Democrats to vote against any infrastructure measure that does not include reconciliation. It would be a “violation of an agreement established within the Democratic Caucus in Congress,” Sanders added.

“More significantly, it will eliminate any leverage we have in passing a major

bill," Sanders added. "This implies there will be no genuine effort to solve the long-neglected challenges confronting our country's working families, children, the elderly, the sick, and the poor," says the author.