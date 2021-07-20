Nancy Pelosi has been urged to veto Jim Jordan’s nomination to the January 6 Committee.

Many people are outraged at the thought of Representative Jim Jordan being one of the members involved in the investigation of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, citing his support for former President Donald Trump.

The Ohio Republican is said to be one of five Republicans chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to participate on a special committee that will begin investigating the events of the insurgency next week.

McCarthy was able to appoint committee members after consulting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had the power to veto his choices.

Jordan supported Trump during both of his impeachment trials, the second of which was predicated on allegations that he instigated the Capitol riot. Jordan was also one of the 139 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to reverse the election results.

Pelosi should veto Jordan, as well as two GOP nominees for the committee, Jim Banks (R-IN) and Troy Nehls (R-TX), who both support overturning the November 3 results, according to Jeff Sites, who is running against Jordan in Ohio’s fourth congressional district.

“This probe cannot be obstructed by any election objector. Sites tweeted, “Join us in pushing Speaker Pelosi to say no.”

Do not allow this to devolve into a circus, Madam Speaker.

Jim Jordan, Jim Banks, and Troy Nehls are all vetoed. https://t.co/DRDrFzlioW

July 20, 2021 — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress)

He sent a link to a petition advocating for Jordan’s veto, which had more than 5,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning. “The traitors who spread the Big Lie aren’t going down without a fight. The committee is being pushed by seditionists….to make it into a circus,” according to the petition.

“Please join us in urging Speaker Pelosi to prevent this from happening.”

Scott Dworkin, a Democratic activist, tweeted his support for the petition, stating, “Want Jim Jordan to lose?” Contribute to @Sites4Congress.” “Who else feels Speaker Pelosi should not let Jim Jordan join the Jan 6 Cmte?” he asked in another tweet.

“Kevin McCarthy is seeking to put fellow traitor Jim Jordan on the #January6thCommission,” tweeted Bruno Amato, an actor turned congressional candidate.

