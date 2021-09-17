Nancy Pelosi claims that the Republican Party has been taken over by a cult.

The Republican Party has been “hijacked by a cult” of fealty to former President Donald Trump, according to Nancy Pelosi, the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, who encouraged GOP lawmakers to “take back their party.”

Pelosi made the remarks during a speech on Thursday at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. The event took place in the ancient debating chamber of the university union.

“I tell my Republican friends—and I have some—take back your party; you’re America’s grand old party, and you’ve done great things for our country. Pelosi addressed a group of kids, “You’re now being kidnapped by a cult that is simply not good for our country.”

“Reclaim your party; don’t let it be ruled by people who want to suppress the vote because they don’t have a positive message to win; they want to suppress the vote and that’s how they’ll win,” she continued.

Those attempting to suppress votes, according to Pelosi, do not appreciate the diversity of the United States or widespread support for measures such as gun background checks and women’s freedom to choose.

“Reclaim your party so it reflects Republicans across the country rather than fealty to the past president [Trump], and one of the ways we can help ameliorate that situation is to enact H01, which would have redistricting in a fashion that is agnostic, similar to a voting rights act. It may not benefit Democrats, but it may benefit the country by making Republican districts more open to candidates other than those now in Congress.”

Pelosi also accused China of perpetrating “genocide” against Uighur Muslims, messing with Tibet’s culture and religion, and undermining democracy in Hong Kong and other regions of China during a wide-ranging conversation.

“In terms of oppression and freedom of expression, militarily, they’re only getting worse,” she said.

Pelosi, on the other hand, stated that Beijing and Washington must set their disagreements aside in order to work on climate change, which she referred to as a “overriding issue.” She pointed out that China and the United States were the world’s top carbon dioxide polluters.

“We still have to have a degree of communication, whether it’s COVID, terrorism, or climate change. This is a condensed version of the information.